Radikaa Sarathukumar relives memory with Sridevi on her birth anniversary; Shares a THROWBACK photo

As today is the birth anniversary of legendary actress , social media is flooded with messages from her fans, followers and industry friends. Several have shared throwback photos with the actress while some have mentioned memorable moments with her. Kollywood’s senior actress Radikaa Sarathkumar took to her Twitter space and shared two throwback photos with Sridevi and said that she would live in her hearts forever. As soon as the photos came up online, it took over the internet as fans shared it across all social media platforms.

In one of the photos, Radikaa and Sridevi can be seen hugging each other, while they are surrounded by others from the industry including Manjula Vijayakumar and Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The other photo looks like it was taken during an award ceremony as Sridevi can be seen holding a trophy in her hands. In the photo, we can see Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sridevi, Hema Malini and Kamal Haasan. Sharing the photos, Radikaa wrote, “U always live in our hearts”.

Sridevi’s husband and producer Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter space and stated that he has been missing her every single second in the 900 days that she left them. He wrote, “Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us”. Sridevi is India's first female superstar of Bollywood and she passed away in February 2018 in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding. Her last film was MOM, for which she received a National Award posthumously.

