Raghava Lawerence to direct and act in Durga after stunt masters Anbariv opt out as directors

Raghava Lawerence is gearing up for an interesting upcoming film titled Durga and he will be seen in an never seen before role. The action film was supposed to be directed by stunt masters Anbariv but however they have opted out. The masters have decided to back out from their debut film as directors due to their other work commitments . Now, the latest is that Raghava Lawrence himself has decided to take over the direction of the film.

Raghava Lawerence is not new direction, he has previously helmed films like Kanchana, Kanchana 2 and Hindi film Laxmmi Bomb.

In January 2022, Raghava Lawrence announced stunt master duo Anbariv as directors for his upcoming film Durga. Later in March, Anbariv announced that they have opted out of the project. Sharing the reason behind their decision, they shared a note on their social media handles, which read, "Passion for direction was the first reason for us to dream about the film industry. Eventually time made us stuntmen and today stunt choreographers. We ended up loving this more as we work for many other directors' dreams. Amidst this, Mr. Raghava Lawrence master was very kind to offer us to direct a film featuring him under his production and we happily accepted. We are forever indebted for his trust in us. But now, with a heavy heart, due to our prior stunt choreography commitments and schedules of those films, we are letting go of this wonderful opportunity. We thank you dear Mr. Raghava Lawrence master for understanding us and our best wishes for the film's success."

The film will be a horror comedy like most other successful films of Raghava Lawrence, who is known for having made the immensely successful Kanchana franchise.Produced by Raghava Lawrence's own production house, Sri Raghavendra Productions, the film will have a big team of technicians working on it.

