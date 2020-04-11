Raghava Lawrance to announce more donations to help people combat COVID 19 situation on April 14

Taking to Twitter, Raghava Lawrance stated that he would announce his next action to help people combat COVID 19 lockdown on April 14.

Kollywood actor and director Ragha Laulance, who recently debuted in Bollywood by directing the Hindi version of Kanchana with , made the headline a couple of days back, following his huge donation of Rs 3 crore to Chief Minister relief fund and FEFSI to help people combat the lockdown amid the COVID 19 pandemic situation. This huge gesture was widely appreciated by the public and celebrities, and the news took social media by storm. Later, he took to Twitter yet again and stated that he would make more donations.

In a long post, he stated that he would announce soon, about his next action after holding discussions with his auditor. He stated that he could not tolerate seeing people suffering to meet even their basic needs. He mentioned that one would not take anything with them after death and that people should keep the welfare of other in mind and accordingly. Stating that God is living in the hearts of people, he encouraged his fans to help those in need.

Hai friends and fans, Today morning I had posted that I will make an announcement at 5 pm today. I discussed my ideas with auditor, he asked 2 days time for analysing how to execute the ideas. so I have decided to make the announcement on Tamil new year April 14th. https://t.co/WbyyMwWmou — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) April 11, 2020

Further, in another Tweet, he stated that he would make more donations and the same would be announced on the occasion of Tamil new year, which falls on April 14. He wrote, “Hai friends and fans, Today morning I had posted that I will make an announcement at 5 pm today. I discussed my ideas with auditor, he asked 2 days time for analysing how to execute the ideas. so I have decided to make the announcement on Tamil new year April 14th.” sic

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More