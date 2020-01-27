Raghava Lawrance to be featured in Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations? Find out

According to media reports, Raghava Lawrance will be next seen in a movie produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu's V Creations.

After the huge success of his Kanchana 3 in 2019, Raghava Lawrance moved to Bollywood and he was not seen in the Kollywood big screens ever since. Now Hearsay has that he will be seen next in a movie, produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations. Galatta Media has also reported that the team is looking for fresh scripts. After rumours about him featuring in the remake of Telugu film Jersey, this comes as an unexpected twist.

Raghava Laurance directed a movie in the lead role. It was the Hindi remake of his blockbuster Kanchana. In the beginning, Raghava Lawrance opted out of the project citing differences with the producer. However, when intervened, the issues were sorted out and Raghava Lawrance was on board again. Laxmmi Bomb is expected to be hitting the screens for Eid, 2020.

Meanwhile, Pattas, which was also bankrolled by V Creations, reached Himalayan victory and the film is still the talk of the town. The production house is currently having Dhanush’s next film, which is being shot in Tirunelveli. Titled Karna, the film is directed by Pariyerum Perumal famed director Mari Selvaraj. The production house recently took to Twitter and announced that they have started shooting for the film. Actor Lal, who will be seen playing a key role in the film, took to his Twitter space and shared photos with actor Dhanush.

Credits :Galatta Media

