Raghava Lawrence donates Rs 3 crore from his Rajinikanth starrer Chandramukhi 2 advance salary for Covid 19

Actor-director Raghava Lawrence has joined the bandwagon as he will donate Rs 3 crore to coronavirus relief funds. He also announced about being a part of Rajinikanth' Chandramukhi 2, which will be directed by P Vasu and produced by Sun Pictures.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Hai friends and fans, I want to share a happy news with you all. One of my next project is my thailavar’s movie chandramuki 2, I’m so lucky to act in this project with Thalaivar’s permission and blessings which is Directed by P. Vasu sir and produced by my lucky producer sun pictures kalanithi maran sir. With the advance I get from it, I humbly pledge to contribute 3 crores for Coronavirus relief fund. (sic)."

Raghava who is directing 's Laxmmi Bomb will donate Rs 50 lakh each to the PM CARES fund and CM relief Fund of Tamil Nadu. He will also contribute Rs 50 lakh for FEFSI union, another Rs 50 lakh to his dancers' union. Additional Rs 25 Lakh to physically disabled and Rs 75 Lakh to daily labourers.

Talking about his Bollywood venture, the director is busy with the shooting of Laxmmi Bomb, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. It's the official Hindi remake of Tamil movie Kanchana, which was helmed by Raghava himself.

