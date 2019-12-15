Raghava Lawrence meets Kamal Haasan after he receives backlash for his speech at Rajinikanth's Darbar event

Raghava Lawrence had sparked controversy with his speech about Kamal Haasan and received a lot of hate for the same on twitter. Post the controversy, Raghava Lawrence decided to meet Kamal Haasan and clear the misunderstanding.

Filmmaker Raghava Lawrence's speech about Kamal Haasan at Rajinikanth's Darbar audio launch event took social media by storm. Raghava had sparked controversy with his speech about Kamal Haasan and received a lot of hate for the same on twitter. Post the controversy, Raghava Lawrence decided to meet Kamal Haasan and clear the misunderstanding. The two not only had an amazing conversation but also posed for a happy picture together. Kamala Haasan and Raghava's photo from their recent meet has gone viral on social media.

For the uninitiated, Raghava Lawrence, at the Darbar audio launch revealed that he threw cow dung at Kamal Haasan's posters as he was a huge Rajinikanth fan. Later, he took to Twitter and clarified that he did it when he was a child and that his statements were interpreted wrongly. He tweeted, "After my speech at darbar audio launch I saw few posts only highlighting that I hit cow dung on Kamal sir's poster, see the whole video I have spoken that when I was a child as being a huge Thalaivar fan I did such thing against Kamal sir without knowing. Also added saying that when I see them walking by holding hands today I feel very happy. I have huge respect for Kamal sir. when ever I feel i have spoken something wrong I will apologise to anyone but in this I haven't said anything wrong you will know if you see the whole video properly. Few people are planning to twist this. I know how much respect I have for Kamal sir by heart. I think it's not necessary to prove or explain it to any one. (sic)"

On the professional front, Raghava Lawrence is currently busy with the shooting of his Hindi debut as a director with Bollywood star . The film starring Kiara Advani in the female lead is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Kanchana.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan will be seen in Indian 2. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in the female leads.

Credits :Twitter

