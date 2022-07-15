Raghava Lawrence meets & takes blessings from 'guru' Rajinikanth as he begins shoot of Chandramukhi 2; PICS

Filmmaker and actor Raghava Lawrence is starring as the main lead in the sequel of Rajinikanth's much acclaimed movie Chandramukhi. Today, as he begins the shoot of Chandramukhi 2, he met Rajinikanth at his residence and took blessings. Raghava also shared pics with the Superstar as he hugged and in bright smiles.

Raghava Lawrence took to Twitter and shared pics with Rajinikanth and wrote, "Hi friends and fans, Today Chandramukhi 2 shooting begins in Mysore with my Thalaivar and guru’s @rajinikanth blessings! I need all your wishes! #Chandramukhi2." This beautiful gesture by the actor as he begins shoot of the sequel is winning hearts on the internet. Fans have also took to comment section and conveyed their best wishes to the actor for the second part.

Check out Raghava & Rajinikanth's pics here:

P Vasu, who helmed the furst part is also directing the sequel. the sequel will feature actors Raghava Lawrence and actor-comedian Vadivelu in the lead roles. MM Keeravani has been roped in to compose music, whereas RD Rajasekhar will handle the camera and Thotta Tharani the production design. Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu who played the iconic character of Murugesan, is reprising in the sequel as well.

The expectations on Chadramukhi 2 are sky high as the film is the sequel of Rajinikanth's classic film of same name, which was released in 2005 in Telugu and Tamil and became biggest blockbuster hit. For the unversed, Tamil film Chandramukhi was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, which was remade in many languages, including Hindi as Bhool Bhulaiyaa recently. The sequels of this film never fails to impress the audiences even after many years so it is to be awaited an watch if Chandramukhi 2 will repeat the magic.