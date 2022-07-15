Raghava Lawrence meets & takes blessings from 'guru' Rajinikanth as he begins shoot of Chandramukhi 2; PICS
Raghava Lawrence took to Twitter and shared pics with Rajinikanth as he begins shoot of the sequel Chandramukhi 2.
Filmmaker and actor Raghava Lawrence is starring as the main lead in the sequel of Rajinikanth's much acclaimed movie Chandramukhi. Today, as he begins the shoot of Chandramukhi 2, he met Rajinikanth at his residence and took blessings. Raghava also shared pics with the Superstar as he hugged and in bright smiles.
Raghava Lawrence took to Twitter and shared pics with Rajinikanth and wrote, "Hi friends and fans, Today Chandramukhi 2 shooting begins in Mysore with my Thalaivar and guru’s @rajinikanth blessings! I need all your wishes! #Chandramukhi2." This beautiful gesture by the actor as he begins shoot of the sequel is winning hearts on the internet. Fans have also took to comment section and conveyed their best wishes to the actor for the second part.
Check out Raghava & Rajinikanth's pics here:
P Vasu, who helmed the furst part is also directing the sequel. the sequel will feature actors Raghava Lawrence and actor-comedian Vadivelu in the lead roles. MM Keeravani has been roped in to compose music, whereas RD Rajasekhar will handle the camera and Thotta Tharani the production design. Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu who played the iconic character of Murugesan, is reprising in the sequel as well.
Also Read: Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu to star in Chandramukhi 2; Lyca Productions shares title poster & crew details