Raghava Lawrence to play the lead in Chandramukhi sequel and not Rajinikanth? Find out

Raghava Lawrence will be seen playing the lead actor in the sequel of Chandramukhi, directed by P Vasu.

A while ago, it was announced by Raghava Lawrence that he would be acting in the sequel of Rajinikanth’s super hit film Chandramukhi. Now, in exciting news, it has been revealed that Raghava Lawrence will be playing the lead role and not Rajinikanth. According to a report in The Hindu, the director-actor-choreographer will be the lead actor of the P Vasu directorial. Sun Pictures is bankrolling the project and the film will go on floors as soon as the pandemic is dealt with.

While we all know that Raghava Lawrence is known for his Kanchana franchise, which is again thriller, it is expected that Chandramukhi 2 will not have the humour track which is always there is the Kanchana series. So far, four movies from the franchise have been released – Muni, Kanchana, Kanchana 2 and 3. The director has now taken it to Bollywood, with in the lead role. Titled Laxmi Bomb, the shooting was wrapped up a couple of months back.

Coming back to Chandramukhi, the original film had Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika and Nayanthara in the lead roles, while Nassar, Vadivelu, Vijayakumar were seen in supporting characters. Chandramukhi, which showed Jyothika in an unseen avatar turned out to be a huge hit of the year. It is to be noted that the film was the official Tamil remake of Mollywood film Manichitrathazhu, which had Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead roles.

Credits :The Hindu

