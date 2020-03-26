Raghava Lawrence posts a POWERFUL video for COVID 19; Urges people to stay indoors

Actor director Raghava Lawrence took to his social media space and posted a video, narrating the importance of staying indoors to contain COVID 19 outspread.

Taking to Twitter, Raghava Lawrence posted a video, in which he advised people not to travel and urged them to stay indoors. This came after some viral posts, in which people were seen gathering in Chennai’s Koyambedu bus terminus to travel to their native places even after Prime Minister Narendra issued an advisory on the nationwide lockdown. In the video, Lawrence was seen explaining the consequence of not staying indoors. He also explained in the video, the importance of the lockdown.

On the work front, recently, few media reports suggested that Lawrence would direct Rajinikanth’s next. The actor-director, who is a well known diehard fan of Thalaiva, apparently narrated a story to him, and superstar was mighty impressed with the story that he immediately gave his nod. If everything works out, this movie will be one of the milestones of Kollywood cinema, for we all know how big a fan of Rajinikanth Raghava Lawrence is. This news comes amid the recent controversy involving Raghava Lawrence during Rajinikanth's birthday.

Raghava Lawrence recently ventured into Bollywood with the Hindi version of his Muni franchise. The film titled Laxmmi Bomb, has Bollywood biggie in the lead role. It's the official Hindi remake of the megahit Tamil movie Kanchana, which had Lawrence himself playing the lead role. Initially, Lawrence ran into trouble with the makers and opted out of the film. However, the issues were sorted out after intervened and Lawrence came on board again.

Credits :Twitter

