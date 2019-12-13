Raghava Lawrence REJECTED offer to work with Kamal Haasan?

Raghava Lawrence, who is currently making his directorial debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar, apparently rejected offer to work with Kamal Haasan in Thalaivan Irukindran.

During the birthday celebrations of superstar Rajinikanth, actor-director Raghava Lawrence, whose admiration for Rajinikanth is well-known, reportedly said that he was offered a role in Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivan Irukindran. Rajinikanth celebrated his 69th birthday yesterday. He had to reject the offer as he was busy with the shooting schedule of his upcoming Tamil movie Kaala Bhairava. Lawrence rose to fame after his horror film franchise Muni. He released four movies under the franchise and all of them were glorious box office hit.

The film will be jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International in association with Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. AR Rahman has been roped in to compose music composition. Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu, who was last seen before 2017 in Mersal, will be making a come-back in this magnum opus. The cast members were announced the Kamal Haasan’s event, Kamal 60.

Raghava Lawrence is currently busy with the shooting of his Hindi debut as a director with Bollywood star . He is directing the Hindi remake of Tamil film Kanchana, which will show as a transgender. Titled Laxmmi Bomb, the film also stars Kiara Advani in a key role. Initially, the director stepped down from the team due to downfall with the producer. For the unversed, the makers apparently revealed the first look poster without Lawrence’s knowledge. The directed Tweeted his disappointment and announced his departure. However, when Akshay Kumar intervened, he came on board again and the film is all set to hit the big screens on 5 June, 2020.

