Raghava Lawrence says he will support Rajinikanth’s political journey only if he fulfils THIS request

Raghava took to his Twitter space and stated that he will support Rajinikanth only if he contests as the Chief Minister candidate.

A couple of days back, Raghava Lawrence released a statement saying that he will be joining Rajinikanth’s political party and work for the welfare of people. Now, he has revealed that he will join his party only if Rajinikanth is the CM candidate. He took to his social media handle and released a statement, where he has requested Rajinikanth to reconsider his decision and contest for the state’s Chief Minister.

He wrote on his social media space, “To be very honest I want Thalaivar to stand as the CM candidate. When he announced his decision in Leela palace, I tweeted supporting his decisions because I didn’t want to go against him but whole heartedly I wasn’t able to accept it. I think not only me but all his fans also feel the same. Even when I speak to Thalaivar about this every week, I request him to reconsider his decision. So, only if Thalaivar stands as CM candidate I’m ready to serve for him and not for others. If Thalaivar doesn’t accept this, I will try my level best to convince him but if not I will just continue doing my own service.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raghava Lawrence will be next seen in Chandramukhi 2. The film’s original version had Rajinikanth in the lead role. Rajinikanth, on the other hand, will be next seen in Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and the makers are expected to restart the shooting soon.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×