Raghava Lawrence says he will take care of late actor Theepetti Ganesan’s kids

Theepetti Ganesan died while undergoing treatment at the Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai on March 22.

Actor Theepetti Ganesan, popularly known for his role in Billa 2, passed away on March 22 in Madurai due to ill health. He died while undergoing treatment at the Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai. Theepetti Ganesan's sudden demise left the entire Tamil industry and fans in shock. A lot of celebs paid tribute to the late actor on social media. After Theepetti Ganesan’s demise, actor and director Raghava Lawrence took to Twitter and assured him that he will take care of his kids. "Brother, I will take care of your children’s. Rest in peace," Raghava Lawrence tweeted.

Last year during the lockdown, it was Raghava Lawrence who had shared Theepetti Ganesan’s video where he had spoken about his financial condition and how he was forced to shut his small scale work. "Hai brother just now my friend shared this video, I will share this video with Ajith sir manager. If it reaches to Ajith sir he will definitely help. He is very kind hearted person. I will also do my part to help your children for education. Please share your contact details,” Raghava Lawrence tweeted on April 21, 2020.

Take a look at the tweets below:

Brother, I will take care of your children’s. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/EaBsblZiMl — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) March 22, 2021

Hai brother just now my friend shared this video, I will share this video with Ajith sir manager. If it reaches to Ajith sir he will definitely help. He is very kind hearted person. I will also do my part to help your children for education. Please share your contact details. https://t.co/vmQ9qadHQr — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) April 21, 2020

Filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy had shared the news about Karthik aka Theepetti Ganesan's demise. He wrote on Twitter, "I was shocked to hear the demise of my brother Karthi aka Theepetti Ganesan at Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai due to ill health. He was one of the best actors who acted in my films. My heartfelt condolences (sic)."

Theepetti Ganesan is also known by his birth name Karthik. His breakthrough performance was in the film Renigunta (2009). His last on-screen appearance was in Kanne Kalaimaane, released in 2019.

Credits :Twitter

