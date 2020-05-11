Raghava Lawrence seeks help from Thalapathy Vijay and Anirudh Ravichander for a physically challenged boy

Raghava Lawrence took to his Twitter profile and announced that Thalapathy Vijay and Anirudh Ravichander helped a physically challenged boy from his home to perform in a musical.

Taking to his Twitter profile, Kollywood actor, director, and choreographer Raghava Lawrence stated that he had sought help from Thalapathy Vijay and music composer Anirudh Ravichander to help a physically challenged boy from his home. He requested them both for an offer to let the boy play music in any of Anirudh’s musicals. Following his request, A video of the boy playing for a song from Master was sent to Vijay and Anirudh.

As they were mighty impressed by it, they both apparently agreed to make him play in a musical of Anirudh Ravichander. Sharing a photo with his mother, Raghava Lawrence wished everyone a happy mother’s day, while revealing this news about the boy. Recently, Lawrence made the headlines after he assured financial aid to Billa 2 actor Thepeitti Ganesan. He also promised to show the video to Thala Ajith to bring his attention to this matter.

My Big thanks to Nanban Vijay and Anirudh sir @actorvijay @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/ZULMRngOaf — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 10, 2020

It is well known to all Kollywood followers that Raghava Lawrence is a person who puts humanity before everything else. While his dance school for physically challenged children is going on, the actor has been helping the needy actively with his maximum efforts. Recently, his tremendous donation of Rs 3 crore to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Relief Funds for COVID-19 made the headlines. Now, he has promised financial aid to a former co-star of Thala Ajith from the film Billa 2.

