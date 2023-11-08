Raghava Lawrence shares his happiness over Leo’s success; says Vijay’s growth amazes him

Raghava Lawrence, who is gearing up for the release of his next film Jigarthanda DoubleX with director Karthik Subbaraj talked about the recent success of Leo with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

During an interview with Sun News, Raghava Lawrence said that Vijay’s growth both astonishes and amazes him. The success of Leo has really made him happy and the fact that it did so well despite receiving mixed reviews puts him on another level of his own.

Thalapathy Vijay and Raghava Lawrence’s camaraderie

The fact that Raghava Lawrence is so happy for Thalapathy Vijay carries from their relationship that spans decades now. Both artists have worked together in various films as actor and choreographer.

During an early interview, Raghava Lawrence talked about his bond with Thalapathy Vijay. He said that he worked with Vijay during the late 90s during the filming of the song Megamai Vanthu from the movie Thulladha Manamum Thullum.

He also added that later on when he decided to focus on directing and not doing any solo song choreography in films, Thalapathy Vijay had called him up for his movie Thirumalai to which the actor-choreographer swiftly agreed and did a song, appearing alongside him in the film as well.

Adding to the previous statement, Raghava Lawrence also said “I like his silence a lot. He doesn't speak much. His actions speak louder than his words. Whenever I need some help with my Trust, he'll do the needful immediately.”

Raghava Lawrence’s Workfront

Raghava Lawrence was last seen in the film Chandramukhi 2 alongside Kangana Ranaut and Lakshmi Menon. The film directed by P Vasu was the sequel to the director’s 2005 Rajinikanth film Chandramukhi, which itself was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu starring Mohanlal.

The film went on to receive negative reviews from the critics and ultimately failed at the theaters as well.

Furthermore, Raghava Lawrence will next be seen in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial film Jigarthanda DoubleX with SJ Suryah playing the lead role with him. The period-action film is said to be a spiritual successor to the 2014 film Jigarthanda, written and directed by Subbaraj himself.

The film is expected to be a Tamil language western-style movie with Raghava’s character being an ardent Clint Eastwood fan. The film will be hitting the big screens on the 10th of November, 2023.

ALSO READ: Jigarthanda Double X Trailer Breakdown: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah starrer seems to be a blend of genres