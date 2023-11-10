Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, and Karthik Subbaraj pay surprise visit to fans at Jigarthanda Double X screening

Karthik Subbaraj’s latest film, Jigarthanda Double X, which features Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead role hit the big screens on November 10th. The makers decided to make a surprise visit to the fans who had turned up for the FDFS, and watch the film with them.

Needless to say, fans were ecstatic to be in the presence of the stars that they had just seen on screen. Taking to social media, SJ Suryah shared a video with the fans, who were cheering them on after the film was done. The video he shared also showed Raghava Lawrence and Karthik Subbaraj. He also wrote:

“What a response; hearing the same response from all over the world; thank you thank you”

Check out the post below:

More about Jigarthanda Double X

Jigarthanda Double X marks Karthik Subbaraj’s return to the big screen after four long years. His last theatrical release was the highly successful 2019 film Petta, which featured Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.

Jigarthanda Double X is a standalone sequel to the 2014 film with the same title. The film features Raghava Lawrence as Caesar, a hardened gangster, and SJ Suryah as Ray Dasan, an aspiring police officer, who goes undercover. The film also features prominent roles by Nimisha Sajayan, Shine Tom Chacko, Bava Chelladurai, Ilavarasu, Naveen Chandra and many more.

The film has been bankrolled by Stone Bench Films, in tandem with Five Star Creations and Invenio Origin, while the music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The camera has been cranked by S. Thirunavukkarasu, and the editing has been handled by Shafique Mohammed Ali.

As per the initial response by fans, Jigarthanda Double X is a fitting comeback to the silver screen for Karthik Subbaraj. The film has garnered praises for the performances by all actors, the cinematography, the writing and the music.

ALSO READ: Jigarthanda DoubleX Twitter Review: Karthik Subbaraj, Raghava Lawrence's film is HIT or FLOP? Check out