Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah make surprise visit on Mammootty's film sets ahead of Jigarthanda Double X release

Jigarthanda Double X, which features Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles, is gearing up for its release on November 10th. The film helmed by Karthik Subbaraj is one of the most anticipated films coming out this year.

As the release date of the film approaches, the excitement surrounding the film is higher than ever. In the latest update, the lead actors made a surprise visit to the filming sets of Mammootty’s upcoming film, Turbo, which is helmed by Vysakh. It is also understood that the three actors spent some quality time together, engaging in conversations as well.

The Kannur Squad actor’s production house, Mammootty Kampany, took to their social media to reveal the visit by Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah. Taking to their X, they wrote:

“We had two special visitors grace the location of Turbo today. It was a pleasure hosting dear @iam_SJSuryah and #RaghavaLawrence Wishing great success to #JigarthandaDoubleX”

Check out the post below:

SJ Suryah praises Mammootty’s presence of mind

SJ Suryah was quick to reply to the post shared by the production house. The actor was all praises for Mammootty, and also said that they had a great time. Taking to social media, he wrote:

“Thx a lot for meeting us; had a great time; Sir’s timely jokes, what a energy, presence of mind”

Check out the post below:

More about Jigarthanda Double X

Jigarthanda Double X has been described by the helmer, Karthik Subbaraj, as a “Pandian Western”. The film has Raghava Lawrence portraying the character of a hardened gangster from a small town, while SJ Suryah plays an aspiring filmmaker, who has also worked as legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s assistant director. The film features an ensemble cast including Nimisha Sajayan, Shine Tom Chacko, Ilavarasu, Naveen Chandra, Sathyan and many more.

The film has been bankrolled by Stone Bench Films in tandem with Five Star Creations and Invenio Origins, The music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, marking his seventh collaboration with the helmer. The film has been certified U/A by the makers, and has a runtime of 2 hours and 52 minutes.

ALSO READ: Raghava Lawrence shares his happiness over Leo’s success; says Vijay’s growth amazes him