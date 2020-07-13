  1. Home
Raghava Lawrence takes a trip down the memory lane as he shares an old photo with Prabhudheva

In the photo, a very young Raghava Lawrence can be seen alongside a cheerful Prabhudheva as they both share a light moment.
We all love a dose of nostalgia from time to time. It takes one on another lever of nostalgia when we skim and scan through our old photos. Especially when celebrities share their old photos on social media, it is even more special. Raghava Lawrence too to his Twitter space and shared a photo with Prabhudheva. In the photo, a very young Raghava Lawrence can be seen alongside a cheerful Prabhudheva as they both share a light moment.

It should be noted that they both have a similar path in their career in the entertainment industry. They both started as choreographers and started appearing in lead roles in films, before venturing into direction. Now, Raghava Lawrence has followed Prabhudheva and his Bollywood debut as a director has Akshay Kumar as the lead actor. Titled Laxmmi Bomb, the film is an official Hindi remake of successful Tamil film Kaanchana.

Check out the Tweet here:

Meanwhile, he will be next seen in the sequel of Chandramukhi. According to a report in The Hindu, he will be the lead actor of the P Vasu directorial. Sun Pictures is bankrolling the project and the film will go on floors as soon as the pandemic is dealt with. While we all know that Raghava Lawrence is known for his Kanchana franchise, it is expected that Chandramukhi 2 will not have the humour track which is always there is the Kanchana series.

