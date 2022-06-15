Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu to star in Chandramukhi 2; Lyca Productions shares title poster & crew details

The much-acclaimed south movie Chandramukhi, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyotika, is getting a sequel. Yes, popular production Lyca Productions announced the project with the key cast and filmmaker. Helmed by P Vasu, the sequel will feature actors Raghava Lawrence and actor-comedian Vadivelu in the lead roles. It is to be noted that the director also helmed the first part.

MM Keeravani has been roped in to compose music, whereas RD Rajasekhar will handle the camera and Thotta Tharani the production design. Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu who played the iconic character of Murugesan, is reprising in the sequel as well.

In April 2020, Raghava Lawrence announced Chandramukhi 2 with the blessings of Rajinikanth. After a long postponement due to COVID-19, the film's details have been announced. Initially, Sun Pictures were on board to bankroll the sequel. However, Chandramukhi 2 has been taken over by Lyca Productions.

The makers took to Twitter and shared a pic with the cast and crew as they announced the details. The film is under production and will soon go on to the floors. Raghava Lawerence shared a pic with Vadivelu as he penned an heartfelt as Chandramukhi 2 officially begins the work.

Check out the pics here:

Chandramukhi, the original film, became the biggest blockbuster in South Indian cinema. The film is considered one of the best horror movies. The film, which was released in 2005, starred Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyotika, Vadivelu, Nayanthara, Nassar, and Vineeth in key roles. Chandramukhi was the Tamil remake of the popular 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

