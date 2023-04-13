Raghava Lawrence adopts 150 children and provides education; Allu Arjun REACTS

Actor, director, and choreographer Raghava Lawrence is known for his philanthropic activities. He has currently hit the headlines for adopting 150 children and promising to provide them with education. His kind act has not just impressed the netizens on the Internet but Pushpa actor Allu Arjun as well. He reacted and commented, "RESPECT".

Raghava Lawrence took to Twitter and shared a pic with a bunch of kids posing with smiles as he announced adopting them. He wrote, "I’m extremely happy to share the news of adopting 150 children and providing them with education as a new venture from rudhran audio launch. I need all your blessings." The actor is winning hearts on the Internet and has proven he has a heart of gold repeatedly. The actor previously also supported many children and youngsters under his Lawrence Charitable Trust.

This was revealed at the audio launch party for his upcoming film Rudhran (titled “Rudrudu” in Telugu). He also urged any Telugu-speaking child who is having trouble paying for school or who requires heart surgery to get in touch with Lawrence Charitable Trust right away.

Take a look at Raghava Lawerence's philanthropic post here and Allu Arjun's reaction

Helps financial aid to producer VA Duari

Apart from this, Raghava is also in the news for lending financial aid to producer VA Duari, after Rajinikanth and Suriya. He donated a sum of three lahks for the producer's medical expenses. According to reports, VA Durai is ill and has been living at his friend's house with no one to take care of him. He is also said to be suffering severe wounds on his legs. The producer's friend posted a video on social media to seek help for his medical treatment.

Professional front

Meanwhile, Raghava Lawrence is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Rudhran, which is set to hit the theatres on April 14. However, just ahead of the release, various reports state that the Madras High Court has ordered a stay on the release of the film due to some financial transactions. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Directed by Kathiresan, Priya Bhavani Shankar is the female lead, and GV Prakash composed the music.

