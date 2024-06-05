Raghava Lawrence's horror comedy Kanchana sequel is on cards: Reports

Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana is one of the most celebrated films in the horror comedy genre. The flick not only garnered immense praise but also gave inspiration to many renowned directors and makers to explore the combination of horror with comedy.

Now in a recent update, a report has surfaced claiming that Raghava Lawrence has planned Kanchana's sequel which will be titled Kanchana 4.

Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 4 is on cards: Report

As per the latest speculations, Raghava Lawrence has planned to start working on Kanchana 4. It has also been reported that the script work is almost done and the shooting schedule is expected to start in September.

The project will be directed and bankrolled by Raghava himself in which he will also feature as a lead character.

Meanwhile, no official confirmation has come from Raghava or the makers of the most celebrated film franchise yet.

If this news is true then it will be a double delight for horror thriller fans as they have already witnessed the recently released horror comedy titled Aranmanai 4 which shattered many records at the box office and now the news of the greatest horror comedy franchise coming up with yet another film is no doubt exciting for its ardent lovers.

More about the Kanchana franchise

The first film of the series titled Muni came out in 2007. The film featured Rajkiran, Raghava Lawrence, Vedhika, Venu Chakravarthy, Kovai Sarala, Rahul Dev, Nassar, Delhi Ganesh, and many others in pivotal roles. The project was directed by Raghava Lawrence and bankrolled by Saran under the banner of Gemini Productions.

Later, a second film titled Kanchana also known as Muni 2 was released featuring Chandramukhi 2 star in the lead role alongside Lakshmi Rai, R. Sarathkumar, and Kovai Sarala in major roles. The horror drama which was released on July 15, 2011, gained a mixed response from the movie lovers but did a commendable job at the box office.

The music was done by Thaman S, and it was bankrolled by Raghava Lawrence himself under the banner of Sri Thenandal Films, and Raghavendra Productions. After its decent box office outing, Raghava decided to continue the franchise and later came Kanchana 2 in 2015, and Kanchana 3 in the year 2019.

