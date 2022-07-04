Raghavendra Lawrence Rudhran gets a release date; Actor looks intense in the second poster

Raghava Lawerence will be seen next in a Tamil film titled Rudhran, for which he has wrapped up shooting. After receiving tremendous response for the first look, the actor also unveiled the second look along with the release date of the film. Raghava Lawrence's starrer will be released during the Christmas weekend on December 23. According to reports, the film will also release in other South languages including Tamil.

Raghava Lawerence looks intense in the second look poster of the film. The first look poster carried the tagline "EVIL IS NOT BORN IT IS CREATED", and the second look poster also has the same tagline.

Raghava Lawrence has reportedly lost almost 10 Kgs for his character in 'Rudhran', and the film shooting has been wrapped a month back. The post-production work is heading steadily and more updates on the film are expected in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Raghava Lawerence announced the sequel of much-acclaimed south movie Chandramukhi, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyotika. Helmed by P Vasu, the sequel will feature actors Raghava Lawrence and actor-comedian Vadivelu in the lead roles. It is to be noted that the director also helmed the first part.

Initially, Sun Pictures were on board to bankroll the sequel. However, Chandramukhi 2 has been taken over by Lyca Productions.

