Raghuvaran Death Anniversary: Ex-wife Rohini says 'March 19th 2008' changed everything as she remembers him

Actor Raghuvaran passed away on 19th March 2008, due to organ failure. Seen in films like Sivaji-the boss, Shiva and Anjali, Raghuvaran died at a private hospital in Chennai after a weeklong fight to survive a cardiac arrest. Today on his 15th death anniversary, his ex-wife and actor Rohini has penned an emotional note remembering him.

"March 19th 2008 started as a normal day but changed everything for me and Rishi. Raghu would have loved this phase of cinema so much and he’d have been happier as an actor too," Rohini wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of Raghuvaran. Moviegoers were quick to comment on Rohini's post as they remembered the legendary actor.

"Time flies, just seems like I saw the news on TV and it’s already 15. One of the most versatile actors with an arresting voice," a Twitter user commented while another wrote, "I first saw him in Anjali and became a Fan.. his Acting is as tall as his Height.."

One of his fans remembered the actor for his voice and dialogue delivery in films. "We miss you Raghu Sir deeply and wish that you were still here with us. Big fan of his voice and dialogue delivery. Rest in peace, and know that you are loved and missed," read a comment on Rohini's tweet.

Raghuvaran started his journey in cinema with Malayalam movies. In a career spanning 26 years, Raghuvaran played the protagonist of a Tamil soap opera, Oru Manithanin Kathai, a hero and even villain in Malayalam, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi movies.

On the personal front, late actor Raghuvaran married actress Rohini in 1996 and together, they have a son Rishi Varan who was born in 2000. The couple later separated and divorced in 2004.

