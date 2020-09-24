  1. Home
Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani's bail plea hearing in drugs case deferred till tomorrow: Report

The news reports stated that both Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani had applied for their respective bail and the matter was going to be heard today. But it has now been deferred till tomorrow that is September 25.
As per the latest news update in the Sandalwood drug scandal, actor Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani's bail plea hearing has been postponed till tomorrow. The news reports stated that the both Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani had applied for their respective bail and the matter was going to be heard today, but it has now been deferred till tomorrow that is September 25. The news reports state that the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru had nabbed both Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in relation to the Sandalwood drugs case.

The news reports further go on to add that both Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani had been sent to judicial custody. The news reports came to light about how Ragini Dwivedi submitted a tampered urine sample to the medical staff when she had to undergo a drugs test. The authorities got to know of the tampering done by Ragini Dwivedi and asked to give another sample for testing. The news reports about Sanjjanaa Galrani state how she was fighting with the authorities at the hospital when she was asked to undergo a dope test. Sanjjanaa Galrani reportedly argued stating that it was her fundamental right to say no to the tests. 

Later on, news reports stated that both Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani had requested for some books from the prison library to the prison authorities. The news reports also stated that both Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani are in Parapana Agrahara Jail and are kept in different jail cells.

