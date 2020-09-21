  1. Home
Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani's bail pleas in the Sandalwood drug scandal to be heard on September 24?

As per a news report by India Today, the respective bail pleas will be heard on September 24 as the judge has adjourned the hearings of their pleas. Both Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani are in prison.
As per a news report by India Today, Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani's bail pleas will now be heard on September 24. It was previously reported that Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani's bail pleas will be heard today. But, now as per a news report by India Today, the respective bail pleas will be heard on  September 24 as the  judge has adjourned the hearings of their pleas. Both Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani are in prison.

The duo were arrested in relation to the sandalwood drug scandal. The Central Crime Branch had arrested Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani on September 4 and 8 respectively. The news reports had previously stated how actress Ragini Dwivedi had tampered with her urine sample. News reports had stated that the actress had mixed water with her urine sample in order to get incorrect results of her medical test. The staff at the hospital realized what the actress Ragini Dwivedi had done and made her give another sample.

The news reports in the Sandalwood drug scandal also state that Sanjjanaa Galrani had created a massive ruckus at the hospital when she had to undergo a drug test. 
The news reports state that the actress had refused to undergo the test stating that it was a fundamental right to say no to undergoing a test. The Central Crime Branch has also questioned Kannada actors Diganth and Aindrita Ray in the Sandalwood drug scandal.

Credits :india today

