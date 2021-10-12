Ragini Dwivedi roped in for a special song in Nanda Kishore’s Raanaa

Popular Kannada actress Ragini Dwividei, who is known for her impeccable dancing skills, has been roped in for a special dance number in Nanda Kishore’s upcoming directorial Raana. The film stars Shreyas Manju and Reeshma Nanaiah in the lead roles. The shooting for the song will be commence in a few days.

Choreographed by Imran Sardhariya, the special dance nunber will also feature the female leads Sheryas and Reshma with Ragini. Chandan Shetty has scored the music for the song, which has been written by Chutu Chutu-fame lyricist Shivu Byregi.

The entire shoot of Raana is also completed with only two songs left. “We have the team ready. Once we are done with the set work, we would shoot for the special song,” says Nanda Kishore.

This is the hattrick combo between Ragini and Nanda Kishore after the songs, Yakka Nin Magalu, and Item Song Aagbeku Ban. Imran Sardhariya and Ragini have also worked in songs like Thupa Beka Thupa.

Raana, presented by K Manju and produced by Gujjal Purushotham, has Shekar Chandra handling the film’s cinematography.

In Febuarary, Ragini was released after spending four months in Bengaluru prison for involvement in the Sandalwood drug racket. She also has films like Jhonny Walker and Karva 3 in the pipeline, which are yet to be released.