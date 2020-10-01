Ragini Dwivedi & Sanjjanaa Galrani to file for their bail pleas in High Court in drugs case: Report

The latest news reports state that the bail pleas of both Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani were rejected and now they are reportedly planning to approach the High Court.

The latest news reports in the Sandalwood drugs scandal states that actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani will reportedly file for their respective bail pleas in High Court. The news reports state that the bail pleas of both Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani were turned down by the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court. Furthermore, the news reports state that Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani were in prison.

The news previously stated how the duo had requested for books from the prison authorities. The news reports also stated that Ragini Dwivedi had submitted a tampered urine sample to the medical staff. The actress was meant to undergo a dope test. When the actress submitted a tampered urine sample the medical staff understood that the sample was tampered. The news reports state that Ragini Dwivedi had mixed water in her urine sample to get incorrect medical results. The news reports also add that Sanjjanaa Galrani had argued with the officials at the hospital where she was meant to undergo a drug test.

The news reports further go on to add how Sanjjanaa Galrani said that it was her fundamental right to say no to undergoing a dope test. The latest news reports state how the bail pleas of both Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani were rejected and now they are reportedly planning to approach the High Court. Diganth Manchale and wife Aindrita Ray were also summoned by the Central Crime Branch in relation to the drugs scandal.

Credits :india today

