Ragini Dwivedi's Bail Plea: Hearing postponed to September 14 in Sandalwood drug racket case

After being in the custody of CCB for almost 8 days now, it was expected that Ragini Dwivedi will be out on bail today.

In what looks like a never-ending story, the bail hearing of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, which was supposed to happen today, has been postponed to September 14. The actress was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru recently in the case of Kannada film industry's ongoing drug racket case. It is to be noted that Ragini, who has been under CCB custody for almost 8 days now was hoping to be out on bail today.

The hearing of Ragini’s bail petition was adjourned by the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) special court in Bengaluru to next Monday, which is September 14. It goes without saying that the news came as a disappointment to the family of Ragini as they were expecting her to be freed from the custody of CCB today. The CCB officials said that they are yet to complete the investigation. Yesterday, the CCB officials gained access of chats between two accused, Ravi Shankar (close friend of Ragini Dwivedi) and Prashanth Ranka.

According to the remand report, Ragini Dwivedi and the rest of the accused used to take drugs in a farmhouse during parties and concerts. Also, they have found out that drugs were brought to Karnataka from other states. So far, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested seven people namely Ragini Dwivedi, Niyaz, Ravi, Shankar, Rahul, Viren Khanna, Loom Pepper and Prateek Shetty. Totally, 12 Sandalwood industry member have been accused.

Credits :India Today

