Ragini Dwivedi's father says actress baffled & upset by the 14 day judicial custody granted to her

Actress Ragini Dwivedi's father, Col. Rakesh Kumar Dwivedi, spoke about meeting his daughter with Times of India. He goes on to say that Ragini is upset and still unclear as to why she has been granted the 14 days judicial custody by the court.

The latest update about actress Ragini Dwivedi in the sandalwood drug case, comes in the form of her bail hearing getting pushed ahead to Wednesday. As per a report by The Times of India, Ragini Dwivedi's father has said that the actress was very baffled and upset. As per the news report, Ragini Dwivedi's father further said that he met with his daughter for a brief period on Monday evening, and added that she felt very upset and baffled by the 14 day judicial custody to her by the court.

Actress Ragini Dwivedi's father, Col. Rakesh Kumar Dwivedi, spoke about meeting his daughter with Bangalore Times. While talking about Ragini, her father goes on to add that the system operates in such a way that you don't know about all the things very clearly, and have to completely rely on your lawyer. The news report by TOI further goes on to add that Ragini Dwivedi's father revealed how the actress is still unsure as to why she was granted 14 day judicial custody. Previously, it was reportedly stated that actress Ragini Dwivedi's and four other persons were arrested by the Central Crime Bureau (CCB).

The news report adds that Ragini Dwivedi's father hoped that his daughter would be with her family. But, since a new public prosecutor was reportedly appointed, the bail plea for the actress has been pushed to Wednesday. The news reports also stated how previously, the actress had tampered with her urine sample by mixing water in it.

Credits :TOI

