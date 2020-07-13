Rahman to play the main antagonist in Tollywood remake of Mohanlal’s Lucifer?

Reports suggest that the makers had approached Vivek Oberoi himself to play the role. However, he was not interested to be a part of it due to unknown reasons.

Following reports on the starring of Suhasini and Vijay Deverakonda in the Tollywood remake of Mohanlal’s Lucifer, a new report has now come up, stating that Rahman will be seen reprising the role of Vivek Oberoi as the main antagonist in the Telugu remake. Reports suggest that the makers had approached Vivek Oberoi himself to play the role. However, he was not interested to be a part of it due to unknown reasons. An official announcement on the film’s cast and crew is still awaited. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the lead role in the film.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas played an extended cameo in the film. In the earlier reports, it was mentioned that Suhasini will be seen playing Chiranjeevi’s sister, reprising the role of Manju Warrier, while Vijay Deverakonda will be reprising Tovino Thomas’ role. Some reports suggest that Rana Daggubati will be playing an extended cameo, reprising Prithviraj’s role in the film. With these many reports doing the rounds online, fans of Chiranjeevi are desperately waiting to know the official update soon.

According to media reports, Bollywood’s sensational music directors Ajay-Atul will score the music. While no official announcement has been made on the film yet, these reports are making Chiranjeevi fans go gaga. It is to be noted that the makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya tried to rope in the music director duo to compose music for the film. But it did not happen due to unknown reasons.

