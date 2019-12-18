Raid by forest officials at Ajith’s home? Clarification here

TV channels had flashed that a python had been seized by forest officials from the house of actor Ajith Kumar. However, reports confirm that no such thing actually happened.

After rumours surfaced claiming that actor Ajith’s home was raided by forest officials, it has been confirmed now that no such thing happened. After multiple reports emerged claiming that Ajith Kumar owns a three-feet long snake and that forest officials have raided the actor’s home, it has now been stated by Times Of India that there’s no truth behind the rumours.

Meanwhile, actor Ajith is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Valimai. It was recently revealed that actors and Telugu actor Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen sharing space with Ajith in Valimai. While Yami will be seen as the lead lady, Kartikeya will play the baddie. The film went on floors on December 13 and huge sets were formed in Hyderabad for the first shooting schedule in which a couple of fight sequences will be shot. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is being produced by Boney Kapoor. Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai was also produced by Boney Kapoor.

Some reports suggest that the film will hit the big screens in Deepavali next year. Meanwhile, Ajith’s two recent movies – Viswasam and Ner Konda Parvai were released in 2019 and both of them turned out to be box office hit. While Viswasam was a family drama, Ner Konda Parvai was a Tamil remake of National award-winning Hindi movie Pink. Viswasam had a box office clash with Rajinikanth starrer Petta as both the movies were released on the same date. Ner Konda Parvai was directed by H Vinoth and Viswasam was directed by Siruthai Siva. Watch this space for more updates!

Credits :Times Of India

