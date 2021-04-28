Raiza Wilson’s dermatologist files Rs 5 crore defamation case against the actress

Last week, Raiza Wilson took to her social media space and shared a photo of herself with a bruised skin, while alleging that a dermatologist forced her to do a skincare procedure which led to the bruising.

Last week, former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant and actress Raiza Wilson took to her Instagram space and shared a photo of herself with bruised eye claiming that a skincare procedure from a Chennai based clinic was the reason for the bruising. Later, she also filed a case against the clinic claiming a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the damage caused. Later, the doctor who treated her, took to her social space and stated that the bruising was a normal side effect which would heal in a few days.

Now, the doctor has addressed the press, where he has stated that she has filed a defamation case and demanded Rs 5 crore a compensation. She said during the press meet, “Unlike Raia claimed, it was not only a facial treatment that she took, but also a few other procedures, including dermal fillers. Swelling and redness on cheek are usual side effects after the procedures. After the procedures, we had also asked her to follow some strict aftercare”.

She added, “We had asked her not to smoke, drink, or indulge in rigorous exercises which would lead to skin issues. While taking the treatment, Raiza herself had told us that she has been taking the same procedures from other doctors for the last 10 years”. Raiza, who played a small role in Dhanush and Kajol’s VIP -2, shot to a huge fame after her participation in the first season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. Later, she acted as the leading lady in Harish Kalyan starrer Pyar Prema Kadhal.

