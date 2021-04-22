Raiza Wilson’s skin doctor issues statement after allegation by the actress; Says she will take a legal action

Raiza posted a photo on her social media a few days back, where she showed her bruises caused after a treatment in a Chennai based clinic.

Earlier this week, a photo of film actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Raiza Wilson posted a photo on her social media space and alleged that her a skin procedure performed by a Chennai based skin care clinic went wrong. She also alleged that even though she denied to take up the procedure several times, the doctor persuaded her to take it up, due to which her skin was damaged. Now, the clinic has issued a statement saying that it was only a side effect which would subside in a few days.

The doctor also wrote in her statement that she will take legal action against Raiza for spreading derogatory messages against her and her clinic. The doctor wrote that Raiza was well informed about the side affects yet she was the one who wanted to carry on with the procedure. She wrote, “Raiza Wilson, who has undergone suchclinical procedure several times earlier and has no complaints, but after the treatment in the last occasion, she had developed bruises as minor side effect which shall appear in selective or rare cases, if medical advice is not strictly followed.”

The statement further read, “The rupture is not so serious and it shall subside and heal naturally within a few days and shall not cause any damages to the skin. The statement made by Raiza is derogatory and had affected the name of my clinic. Therefore, I am constrained to initiate a legal proceeding against Raiza and shall claim apology and suitable compensation for the said defamation.”

