Raj and DK spill the beans about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's role in Varun Dhawan co-starrer Citadel India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the busiest actresses in the South. She has quite an interesting lineup and Russo Brother's Citadel is one of them. The actress is playing the female lead in the Indian adaptation of the series, directed by Raj and DK. Now, the directors spill the beans about Samantha's role in the film.

Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, Raj, and DK opened up about Samantha's role in Citadel. The director said, "We have started shooting with Samantha and Varun (Dhawan). It's a really strong, author-backed role. The idea is to use Samantha's abilities and challenge her more, to open up a few more aspects of her acting."



About Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's role is said to be high on action. Yes according to strong reports, the actress is performing high-octane action sequences in the film along with Varun Dhawan. The actress has also been sharing glimpses from the sets. Last month, on February 20, she shared a glimpse of training for high-octane action sequences with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben. Later, a few days ago, she shared a pic of her wounded hands after performing an action shot in the film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has earlier performed action sequences on the big screen in the web series The Family Man 2. She impressed the audiences with her performance as Raji and movie buffs can't wait to watch her in Citadel. She will be a force to reckon with.

Directed by Raj and DK, Citadel is the Indian adaptation of the International series of the same name which was created by the director duo, the Russo Brothers. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci are headlining the global version of the series.

Upcoming films

Samantha is currently waiting for the release of her mythological film Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. The film was scheduled to release on February 17 but got postponed to April 14. The film also features Dev Mohan, Allu Arjun's daughter Arha, Mohan Babu, and others. She also has Telugu romantic movie Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The actress is expected to join the shoot in the second week of March.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chinmayi Sripada recalls Samantha Ruth Prabhu's support during 2018's Me Too movement; Says 'she gave me work'