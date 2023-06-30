Raj B Shetty sports a gritty and fierce avatar with a nose ring in the first look of his next Toby

Raj B Shetty, the popular director and actor, who is known for films like Ondu Motteya Kathe and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, will be next seen in a film titled Toby. Directed by debutant Basil Alchakkal, it is one of the most anticipated films in Kannada. The first look was released and features Raj in an intense and fierce avatar.

Raj B Shetty took to Twitter and shared the first look from his upcoming film Toby. He is seen sporting a nose ring, and a rugged beard with bruises and wounds on his face. The first look is in sync with the announcement poster that featured a ‘bejeweled’ goat sporting a massive nose ring.

Sharing the first look, Raj wrote on Twitter, Time to halt your clocks and... feel the fever!! Lifting the drape on the fiery rendition of #𝐓𝐨𝐛𝐲𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤."

Raj B Shetty's intense first look poster from his upcoming Kannada film Toby

About Toby

Toby is written and produced by Raj B Shetty. According to reports, the character, played by Raj, has been harassed consistently and then unleashes his inner Maari (goddess Maramma) to settle the score. The film also stars Chaithra J Achar, Samyukta Hornad and Gopalkrishna Deshpande, among others in key roles. The film has music by Midhun Mukundan and cinematography by Praveen Shriyan. Toby is scheduled to release on August 25, 2023.

Upcoming films

Raj B Shetty is working on his next directorial project Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye. Raj and Siri Ravikumar are starring together in the love drama. It is produced by politician-actor Ramya under the name Apple Box Production. The music is composed by Mithun Mukundan and Praveen Shriyan is in charge of editing.

He will alsp be seen alongside Aparna Balamurali in the Malayalam movie Rudhiram, helmed by Jisho Lone Antony. The music for the movie will be composed by Midhun Mukundan.

