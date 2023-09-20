Raj B Shetty starrer Toby to release in Malayalam; Details Inside

Raj B Shetty starrer Toby, which was released last month, largely received a positive reception. According to reports, the film is all set for a Malayalam release. What is more exciting is the fact that Toby will be distributed in Malayalam under Dulquer Salmaan’s production banner. Toby, helmed by debutant director Basil Alchalakkal and written by Raj B Shetty, will have its Malayalam release on September 22.

Soon after Toby’s release, the film was lauded by everyone who happened to see it. It is also true that this praise hasn’t been reflected in the box office performance of the film as one would have hoped.

Dulquer Salmaan to distribute Raj B Shetty starrer Toby in Kerala

Toby is set to release in Kerala in its dubbed Malayalam version. Dulquer Salmaan’s banner, Wayfarer Films, will be distributing the film in the state of Kerala. As Toby has created a considerable amount of hype across the country, it seems quite natural to release the film in more states. Raj B Shetty has himself shared that Toby means a lot to him, as he has channeled his bottled-up emotions in the film.

"There were emotions bottled up within me, desperately seeking an outlet. Unable to release them directly, I channeled them into this film. I drew from the experiences of deep hurt that were unexpressed. Toby provided the ideal conduit for my emotions. Simultaneously, the aspiration was to craft something remarkable. The lessons learned sometimes arrived amid challenges and critiques, testing our team’s unity," said Raj B Shetty.

For the uninitiated, Toby had its official release on August 25. Other than Raj B Shetty, the film also stars Samyukta Hornad, Chaitra Achar, and Raj Deepak Shetty.

The Malayalam version of Raj B Shetty’s Toby will be different from its Kannada version

From the Malayalam trailer for Toby that was released a while ago, it is quite clear that there will be certain changes made to the dubbed version. As per reports, Raj B Shetty will be presenting a new cut of his already hyped film for the Malayali crowd. This piece of information certainly increases the hype for the Malayalam version of Toby, as it will not be a film that is dubbed for the sake of dubbing.

