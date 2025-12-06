Raj Nidimoru reacts to paps congratulating him on Samantha Ruth Prabhu marriage at The Family Man season 3 bash

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married on December 1, 2025, at Coimbatore's Isha Yoga Centre. The two conducted a Linga Bhairavi Vivaha with the Bhuta Shuddhi ritual instead of the traditional ceremony. Shortly after their marriage, the two returned to their career. The actress shared a photo from the sets of Ma Inti Bangaram, just four days after her wedding. Meanwhile, the director joined the cast and crew of The Family Man season 3 at the success party of the show, where he was congratulated by the paparazzi, and he thanked them.

Raj Nidimoru makes his first appearance since his marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Sam and Raj’s marriage has earned support from their fans. They’ve been dating for a while, and the actress made it official only recently. During an appearance with Manoj Bajpayee and other cast members of The Family Man season 3, the show creator made his first appearance post his marriage. The photojournalists were quick to wish the star on his marriage, saying, “Shaadi mubarak ho,” to which he lightly smiled and mumbled a sweet “Thank you.”

Raj Nidimoru of the duo Raj & DK is the creator of The Family Man, where he previously met Samantha Ruth Prabhu back in 2021 when season 2 was being filmed. They are said to have gotten close on the Citadel: Honey Bunny set, in which she starred alongside Varun Dhawan. The two have remained connected and were rumored to be dating for a while now. Despite never publicly admitting to the relationship reports, the two continued to be spotted together on rare occasions.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, who has since gotten married to Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024. The 38-year-old actress separated from her first husband after four years of marriage and announced their divorce publicly later. Meanwhile, Raj Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De from 2015 to 2022. The latter has seemingly reacted to his decision to get married once again with cryptic posts.

