Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife Shhyamali De drops cryptic post about 'desperate people' as he ties knot with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, one half of the Raj & DK duo, is back in the headlines as strong rumours claim that he's married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While neither has confirmed the speculation, a new social media post by Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife Shhyamali De has sparked fresh conversations online.

Shhyamali De’s post grabs attention

On Sunday, December 1, Shhyamali De shared a quote on Instagram that read: “Desperate people do desperate things.” The line, originally by Michael Brooks, immediately caught the attention of netizens who connected it to the ongoing rumours about Raj Nidimoru and Samantha.

Her post surfaced just as several online reports suggested that the filmmaker and the actor may be preparing for a private wedding ceremony. Though she did not mention names, users on social media linked the timing of the post to the viral buzz surrounding the director and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Are Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu getting married?

The couple tied the knot on Monday, December 1. Speculation on Reddit and other platforms claims that the ceremony took place at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Both Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have remained silent about the claims.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has worked closely with Raj & DK on multiple projects, including The Family Man 2, Citadel: Honey Bunny, and Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. Their professional collaboration has often fueled dating speculation, although neither has addressed their relationship publicly.

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya, who is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala. Raj Nidimoru was earlier married to Shhyamali De.

