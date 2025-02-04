Raj Tarun-Lavanya Case: YouTuber Mastan Sai arrested, over 300 private videos of women found by police

Trigger Warning: This article mentions potentially triggering content.

Raj Tarun and Lavanya Chowdary's relationship took an ugly turn when she accused the actor of cheating on her under the pretext of marriage. Soon after, their fallout became public and Lavanya even testified against YouTuber Mastan Sai, claiming he was the reason behind her breakup. According to a TV9 Telugu report, the police have now arrested Sai and found incriminating evidence in his possession.

According to the report, Lavanya had previously accused Mastan Sai of recording private videos of several young women and blackmailing them. She also claimed that he had secretly recorded her videos. The police found over 300 videos on a hard disk provided by Lavanya, with evidence suggesting more victims.

RTV reports confirm over 300 videos, while Telugu Scribe reports a total of 200. Moreover, Mastan Sai, who was also arrested in the Varalakshmi Tiffin Center drug case, is known for preying on women by promising love and marriage. The police are continuing their investigation into his actions, which have raised concerns about privacy violations and online exploitation.

For the unversed, Telugu actor Raj Tarun faces accusations from his former live-in partner, Lavanya. She claims he cheated on her after 10 years of being together and alleged that he had an affair with his co-actor named Malvi Malhotra. Not only that, but the complainant revealed that she was forced to abort a child as well during the time of their relationship.

Lavanya also claimed that Raj made false marriage promises and deceived her. She was reportedly offered Rs 5 crore to drop the case but refused. Additionally, she claims to have received death threats from his associates.

In defense, Raj Tarun alleges Lavanya was influenced by drugs and accused her of dating another person. He has secured anticipatory bail following the allegations.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.