Raj Tarun’s film Oreyi Bujji to get digital and OTT release due to lockdown?

Nishabdham, Master and Aranya are among the South films that were initially planned to be released in April, but now, will hit screens only after things get back to normal. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds Raj Tarun’s film Oreyi Bujji might get Digital and OTT release.

As we all know, due to lockdown, the release of a lot of films have been postponed. It is well known by now that COVID-19 has come as a major blow to the entertainment industry. Many big South Indian films like Vijay starrer Master, Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, Nani's V are among the films that have been postponed due to lockdown in the country to fight the battle against Coronavirus outbreak. Nishabdham and Aranya were also initially planned to be released in April but will be released only after things get back to normal. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds Raj Tarun’s film Oreyi Bujji might get Digital and OTT release.

According to media reports, Oreyi Bujji is getting a good offer from OTT platforms but the lead stars Raj Tarun and Pradeep Machiraju are against it as they think their film deserves a big-screen release. “Some of the budget films that star Raj Tarun and Pradeep Machiraju are ready for release. These small films have got good offers from satellite channels and OTT platforms. But the stars are opposed to this as they feel that their films are meant for theatres, not the small screen,” DC quoted the source as saying.

The report also states that the Telugu Producers Guild recently met over the same and are ready to the offer of the digital release. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

"They won’t know how the films will do till it is released, so they are happy to get the money they have put into the films," the source explained to the portal.

