Raja Raja Chora Twitter Review: Can Sree Vishnu starrer manage to live up to audience's expectations?

Written and directed by debutante Hasith Goli, the Telugu movie Raja Raja Chora has got released today in theatres and is getting a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Starring Sree Vishnu and Megha Akash in the lead role, Raja Raja Chora has clearly managed to live up to the audience's expectations.
One of the Twitter users wrote, "Story driven and yet a damn good entertainer. A rare combo. Don’t miss it!. #RajaRajaChora Well done @hasithgoli Excellent Detailing and Narration.@sreevishnuoffl." The first half of the film is said to be hilarious while the second half will take you on an emotional ride.
Raja Raja Chora is getting a good response from the audience on Twitter and is another Telugu film that has managed to pull the crowd to the cinema halls amidst the pandemic.
3/5
Superb 1st half
Decent 2nd half
Good emotional climax #RajaRajaChora https://t.co/Ff8EFKatfU
— (@urstrulysai25) August 19, 2021
done with first half
nyc to watch
Pre interval was Excellent fun .. #RajaRajaChora
— Uday Svp (@Udayvarma1882) August 19, 2021
#RajaRajaChora
Raja Raja Chora is an emotional comedy entertainer laced with decent comedy, some romance and emotional scenes and eventually delivers a good message. @sreevishnuoffl
Is Back
My Review From This Movie : 3.25/5 pic.twitter.com/l4AGYjbRK6
— Rajesh (Fishu Akka) (@ArnoldRajesh) August 19, 2021
Hittu Kottesaru Bhaiyya ..
Congratulations @sreevishnuoffl anna & @hasithgoli .
Heart touching & Feel Good Script
Go watch it For Weekend #RajaRajaChora
— Shailender Singh (@ImShailenderB) August 19, 2021
#RajaRajaChora#Master - After Corona First Wave#RajaRajaChora - After Second Wave@sreevishnuoffl Is Back With A Bang pic.twitter.com/AAlfY6LsIZ
— Rajesh (Fishu Akka) (@ArnoldRajesh) August 19, 2021
@sreevishnuoffl Superb stuff!! The efforts an hard work will always success !!#RajaRajaChora Good movie @akash_megha
— parmesh (@parmeshyadav452) August 19, 2021
#RajaRajaChora : Complete Clean Entertainer @sreevishnuoffl Delivers his Best Performance Till date , Promising Debut by @hasithgoli Long Way to go Bro Man @TheSunainaa stuns you with her Acting & Steals the Show @akash_megha is Amazing as always
— jyothish (@jyothishtarak) August 19, 2021
#RajaRajaChora
Decent Movie with Hilarious Fun
Clean Entertainment Post Lockdown 2.0 @sreevishnuoffl
— • (@urshater) August 19, 2021
Raja Raja Chora also has Sunaina and Ravi Babu in primary roles. The music of the film is composed by Vivek Sagar, marking his second collaboration with Sree Vishnu after Brochevarevarura. Cinematography is by Veda Raman Sankaran and edited by Viplav Nyshadam.
Pinkvilla Reviews: 'Raja Raja Chora' is also a rare Telugu film where the places look lived-in (full marks to the art department, led by Kiran Kumar Manne).