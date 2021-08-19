Raja Raja Chora Twitter Review: Can Sree Vishnu starrer manage to live up to audience's expectations?

Written and directed by debutante Hasith Goli, the Telugu movie Raja Raja Chora has got released today in theatres and is getting a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Starring Sree Vishnu and Megha Akash in the lead role, Raja Raja Chora has clearly managed to live up to the audience's expectations.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Story driven and yet a damn good entertainer. A rare combo. Don’t miss it!. #RajaRajaChora Well done @hasithgoli Excellent Detailing and Narration.@sreevishnuoffl." The first half of the film is said to be hilarious while the second half will take you on an emotional ride.

Raja Raja Chora is getting a good response from the audience on Twitter and is another Telugu film that has managed to pull the crowd to the cinema halls amidst the pandemic.

Take a look at what the audience has to say about the film:

Raja Raja Chora also has Sunaina and Ravi Babu in primary roles. The music of the film is composed by Vivek Sagar, marking his second collaboration with Sree Vishnu after Brochevarevarura. Cinematography is by Veda Raman Sankaran and edited by Viplav Nyshadam.

Pinkvilla Reviews: 'Raja Raja Chora' is also a rare Telugu film where the places look lived-in (full marks to the art department, led by Kiran Kumar Manne).