Raja Rani actors Sanjeev and Alya Manasa blessed with baby girl

Taking to Instagram, Raja Rani actors Alya Manasa and Sanjeev announced that they are blessed with a baby girl.

Small screen actors Alya Manasa and Sanjeev Karthick, who rose to fame after their appearance in Vijay TV’s superhit soap opera Raja Rani, took to their social media spaces and announced that they are blessed with a girl baby. The lovely couple, whose love sprouted on the sets of Raja Rani, got married last year after years of being in relationship. Today, they welcomed their first baby. Taking to Instagram, Sanjeev Karthick announced the happy news.

Fans and followers of the actors expressed their happiness and congratulated the couple on social media. As soon as the news came up, it took over social media, as people shared it across all social media platforms. Social media is now flooded with wishes for the actors. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Happy to announce tat we are blessed with a girl baby need all your blessings and prayers. Both mother and daughter are fine haaaa papu Kutty ku Kutty papu Kutty". sic

Sharing the same message on the photo sharing app, Alya posted a photo, flaunting her baby bump. In January, the couple shared photos of the baby shower and ever since, their fans have been eagerly waiting to see their little one. Though they have not yet shared the photo of the baby, fans are excited just to know that their baby has arrived. Raja Rani is one of the most successful soap operas of Tamil small screen industry.

