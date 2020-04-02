Raja Rani fame Alya Manasa announces her newborn baby girl’s name; Check it out

Raja Rani fame Alya Manasa took to her Instagram space and shared the name of her newborn daughter along with a picture of the baby.

A while ago, Alya Manasa of Raja Rani fame along with her actor-husband Sanjeev announced on social media that they were blessed with a baby girl. Now, Alya has announced the girl’s name along with her photo on Instagram. She wrote on Instagram, “Enjoying motherhood these days and We are so Happy to announce our cute little daughter’s name its Aila Syed”. The photo is now making rounds on social media as fans of the actors are sharing it.

Earlier in January, the couple shared photos of the baby shower and since then, their fans have been eagerly waiting to see their little one. Now that the photo is out, fans and followers of the actors congratulated them on the photo-sharing app. Raja Rani is one of the most successful soap operas of Tamil small screen industry and has been widely appreciated by people who watched the series, so much so that there was even an Alya Army online.

The star couple, whose love sprouted on the sets of Raja Rani got married last year after years of being in a relationship. In the series, they played as a couple, who got married due to their parents’ compulsion. Alya, who was introduced as a domestic helper in the beginning, later ruled the show with her laudable acting skills. She was later portrayed as a struggling homemaker, who worked hard to gain recognition from Sanjeev’s family in the series.

