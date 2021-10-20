Raja Vikramarka: Kartikeya calls it most special role as the film is set to release in theatres on November 12

Kartikeya Gummakonda's upcoming film Raja Vikramarka is all set to release on November 12. Sharing a new intense poster along with the film's release date, Kartikeya wrote, "Super excited & extremely thrilled to announce that our #RajaVikramarka is releasing in theatres on Nov 12th...One of the most special roles in my career. Need all your blessings and support."

The young actor will be seen as a whimsy NIA agent in his much-awaited spy action-thriller Raja Vikramarka. Debutant Sri Saripalli is helming this project. Director Sri Saripalli at the event said, "Kartikeya shined well as our NIA Agent Vikram. His new look & characterization in our film is best in his career so far. With an interesting screenplay, we shot in peculiar locations of multiple areas. Along with Kartikeya, Tanikella Bharani garu, Sai Kumar garu, Pasupathi garu, Tanya Ravichandran, Harsha Vardhan, Komakula played pivotal roles. We took immense care in characterisations & even the gadgets, guns, vehicles they use."

Tamila actor Ravi Chandran's granddaughter Tanya Ravichandran is playing the female lead, while Tanikella Bharani, Sai Kumar, Pasupathi, Harsha Vardhan, Komakula, Gemini Suresh, Jabbardasth Naveen are playing major roles in the film.

