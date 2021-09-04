Raja Vikramarka teaser: Kartikeya Gummakonda plays NIA Agent in the action entertainer

Kartikeya Gummakonda is one of the talented young actors of Tollywood. After scoring massive success with versatile roles, the actor is all set to entertain with the upcoming movie Raja Vikramarka. Today, the teaser of the film was released and is receiving a good response.

The teaser shows that Kartikeya plays an NIA agent. The video also shows the actor not just romancing the lead actress but also heading out on missions to put an end to terrorism. Sharing the video on social media, Kartikeya referenced Gudachari 116 and Mission Impossible writing, “Chinnapudu #Krishna garini pedhayaka #TomCruise ni chusi avesapadi job lo join aipoyan kaniii…The brave, stylish & quirky AGENT VIKRAM is here in #RajaVikramarkaTeaser."

Raja Vikramarka is written and directed by Sri Saripalli in his directorial debut. Tanya Ravichandran is the leading lady. Pasupathy, Tanikella Bharani, Sai Kumar, Sudhakar Komakula and Harshavardhan will be seen in supporting roles. Prashanth R Vihari is the music composer. Raja Vikramarka is produced by 88 Rama Reddy under the Sree Chitra Movie Makers banner.

Apart from this, Kartikeya is making his Tamil debut with the much anticipated Thala Ajith starrer Valimai, directed by H. Vinoth. He will be playing the role of antagonist.