Rajalakshmi talks about Vishnukanth, Samyutha; Super Singer fame criticizes how ex-couple handled split

Samyutha and Vishnukanth acted together in a Tamil TV show called Sippikul Muthu. They fell in love, and after dating for 7 months, they got married. But their marriage only lasted for 15 days. After the couple chose to separate, they indulged in a very public back and forth of words in which both accused each other. Now, Super Singer fame Rajalakshmi has criticized the ex-couple for the way they have handled their separation.

Rajalakshmi criticizes Vishnukanth and Samyutha

Rajalakshmi, a contestant in Super Singer who is soon going to make her acting debut, has come forward and said that the issue became worse after it was dragged to social media. She also said that the accusation that the former couple has levied against each other is being heard by people of all ages.

She also stated that if two people have problems in their marriage, they should seek a divorce. But on the other hand, Samyutha and Vishnukanth are trying to gain sympathy by blaming each other.

Vishnukanth and Samyutha accuse one another

The ex-couple and co-stars have levied serious accusations against each other. Samyutha came forward and said that her former husband used to show her explicit videos and tell her to do exactly the same as what was in the video. She shared that when she refused, he said that there was no need to watch these videos when they could fix a camera in the bedroom and watch them.

Vishnukanth, on the other hand, revealed that Samyutha’s father was the main reason for their separation. Samyutha had accused Vishnukanth of being solely interested in a physical relationship. He hit back at her claims by then proceeding to reveal that she had another relationship while they were together.

The couple's divorce news and the interviews that they have given after the split have received a lot of traction on social media. Other celebrities and social media users have also been taking sides on the issue and voicing their opinions on it.

Check out reactions on Twitter here:

The duo got married this year itself, on March 3, 2023. Rumors came forward soon after the marriage that the duo had broken up due to irreconcilable differences.

