Rajamarthanda Sambhalisu Song Out: Chiranjeevi Sarja as a romantic hero in soothing track is a treat to fans

As Chiranjeevi's last film Rajamarthanda is expected to release very soon, the makers have today released a new video song from the film. Meghana Raj, wife of Chiranjeevi, shared the video of the new song titled Sambhalisu on her Instagram handle and it shows the late actor as a romantic hero. The soothing song gives a visual of Chiranjeevi's romantic avatar with the leading lady Deepti Sati.

Rajamarthanda is the last film of Chiru, which is directed by Ram Narayan and produced by Shiva Kumar. Dhruva Sarja recently wrapped up dubbing for his elder brother Chiranjeevi Sarja’s character in Rajamarthanda.

Rajamarthanda, billed to be a commercial entertainer, stars Deepti Sati as the female lead. The music for the film is by Arjun Janya and Jabez K Ganesh has handled the cinematography.