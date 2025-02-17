Rajamma at Yahoo OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Kunchako Boban, Asif Ali’s Malayalam comedy

The 2015-released Malayalam comedy film Rajamma at Yahoo remains one of the most popular movies of all time. While it received mixed responses at the box office and from critics alike, it has been also loved by the audience when it comes to its entertainment quotient. And now, the movie is available to be watched online via OTT.

When and where to watch Rajamma at Yahoo

Popular Malayalam comedy film Rajamma at Yahoo can now be streamed online on OTT. The film revolving around the lives of two brothers is available on SUN NXT.

Sharing a clip from the movie on their X account, the streaming giant wrote, “Watch how Michel and Vishnu always find a way to get into interesting situations! Find out by watching Rajamma@Yahoo on SunNXT Now!”

Check it out here:

Official trailer and plot of Rajamma at Yahoo

The storyline of Rajamma at Yahoo narrates the lives of two brothers Michael and Vishnu who are born to an inter-caste couple. However, their lives suddenly get upturned with the demise of their parents and are left to fend for themselves alone in a huge bungalow.

While the brothers are initially carefree with the lack of responsibility towards life and everything happening around them, they soon realise the need to rent out certain sections of their huge bungalow to different families.

What follows the rest of the story is how Michael and Vishnu tackle the various problems which come their way as these new families settle down in their bungalows.

Cast and crew of Rajamma at Yahoo

Besides Asif Ali and Kunchako Boban in the leading roles as the two brothers, Rajamma at Yahoo also features Renji Panicker, Nikki Galrani, Anusree, Kalabhavan Shajon, Mammukoya, Kailash and more.

The movie is directed by Reghu Rama Varma and is bankrolled under MTM Wellflow Productions. Its music has been handled by Bijibal.