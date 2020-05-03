RajamouliMakeRamayan trends on Twitter; Fans ask SS Rajamouli to make another magnum opus after Baahubali

While Ramayan is garnering massive TRP in its rerun during the coronavirus lockdown, moviegoers demand Baahubali director SS Rajamouli to make a film on it.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana is currently the top trend on social media as it breaks the record of having 7.7 crore viewership on April 16, hence making it the most-watched show on a single day. 80s Mahabharata made a comeback and was telecast as a rerun from March 28 on public demand on Doordarshan. While the show is garnering massive TRP in its rerun during the coronavirus lockdown, moviegoers demand Baahubali director SS Rajamouli to make a film on it. #RajamouliMakeRamayan is currently trending on Twitter and fan are demanding the director to make a film on it after magnum opus Baahubali.

One of the moviegoers tweeted, "Ram is not just a name he is soul of India,his great life is a message for every human on this planet,I request you @ssrajamouli ji to make a grand movie on great life of bhagwan Ram. #RajaMouliMakeRamayan @rajmohansingh81."

One of the Twitter users also asked Rajamouli to cast Jr NTR as Shree Ram. The tweet read: "#RajamouliMakeRamayan..I want this guy to act as Shree Ram if this happens...aag lagaa deg."

Check out tweets below:

#RajamouliMakeRamayan

I want this guy to act as Shree Ram if this happens...aag lagaa dega pic.twitter.com/emRh8jnp4g — Adithya Dasika (@iAdithyaDasika) May 3, 2020

Ram is not just a name he is soul of India,his great life is a message for every human on this planet,I request you @ssrajamouli ji to make a grand movie on great life of bhagwan Ram. #RajaMouliMakeRamayan @rajmohansingh81 pic.twitter.com/AKFVei6rBA — (@MayankP90852523) May 3, 2020

Ramayan's re-telecast breaks all the television world records. Its re-make will surely break all the cinema world records. And when we have @ssrajamouli with us, there's nothing that can stop this.#RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/9dyD5fRzKC — (@draupdi_mamta) May 3, 2020

Completely agree with this trend #RajamouliMakeRamayan #Bahubali was a game changer for Indian film Industry and if @ssrajamouli sir would ever make another epic like that it would surpass all the records!! pic.twitter.com/MIR0vevPzB — Hitarth Joshi (@hitath_joshi) May 3, 2020

If there's one director who can do the epic its true justice in form of a movie, that's SS Rajamouli..

I am more interested to see who plays the characters of Ram, Laxman and Sita cause they were performed by brilliant artists in the tv series! #RajamouliMakeRamayan — Ajay Sharma (@Ajayes09) May 3, 2020

@ssrajamouli

Dear Sir, Bahubali gave u happiness and I m sure .... Ramayan will give u satisfaction#RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/GoJlgPXJm2 — (@neerajnikhra) May 3, 2020

Ramayan has been written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar and first aired in 1987. It featured Arun Govil as Rama, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. It also featured Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is busy with his lavish project, RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film is set to release in January 2021.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×