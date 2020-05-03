X
#RajamouliMakeRamayan trends on Twitter; Fans ask SS Rajamouli to make another magnum opus after Baahubali

While Ramayan is garnering massive TRP in its rerun during the coronavirus lockdown, moviegoers demand Baahubali director SS Rajamouli to make a film on it.
Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana is currently the top trend on social media as it breaks the record of having 7.7 crore viewership on April 16, hence making it the most-watched show on a single day. 80s Mahabharata made a comeback and was telecast as a rerun from March 28 on public demand on Doordarshan. While the show is garnering massive TRP in its rerun during the coronavirus lockdown, moviegoers demand Baahubali director SS Rajamouli to make a film on it. #RajamouliMakeRamayan is currently trending on Twitter and fan are demanding the director to make a film on it after magnum opus Baahubali. 

One of the moviegoers tweeted, "Ram is not just a name he is soul of India,his great life is a message for every human on this planet,I request you @ssrajamouli ji to make a grand movie on great life of bhagwan Ram. #RajaMouliMakeRamayan @rajmohansingh81." 

One of the Twitter users also asked Rajamouli to cast Jr NTR as Shree Ram. The tweet read: "#RajamouliMakeRamayan..I want this guy to act as Shree Ram if this happens...aag lagaa deg."

Check out tweets below:

Ramayan has been written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar and first aired in 1987. It featured Arun Govil as Rama, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. It also featured Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman. 

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is busy with his lavish project, RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film is set to release in January 2021. 

