Rajasekhar and Jeevitha sentenced to one-year jail in Chiranjeevi Blood Bank defamation case; Deets inside

The veteran actors and popular couple of Tollywood, Rajasekhar, and Jeevitha have been sentenced to one year of jail in the defamation case of Chiranjeevi Blood Bank. The case was filed by producer Allu Aravind, the brother-in-law of Chiranjeevi after the couple made allegations about the sale of blood in the black market.

The verdict was announced after a long wait and the court found the couple guilty. Along with a jail sentence, the court also ordered Jeevitha and Rajasekhar a fine of Rs 5 lakh for their defamatory statements. However, the duo has applied for bail. And they can take the judgment to the higher court to appeal the decision.

Rajasekhar and Jeevitha made allegations on Chiranjeevi Blood Bank and Allu Aravind

According to reports, the animosity between Rajasekhar and Chiranjeevi began in 2003. For the unversed, in 2011, the couple alleged that Chiranjeevi Blood Bank, which is run by Chiranjeevi, had irregularities and the blood is being sold in the black market by Allu Aravind. They had reportedly stated that Chiranjeevi's Charitable Trust which received Rs. 14.5 lakh from the state government for the maintenance was selling a unit of blood at Rs 850. Aravind had said that the allegations were completely false and politically motivated.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi revealed that he set up a blood bank as he was moved by the death of many people due to a blood shortage in 1998. The megastar that the blood bank is a tribute to his fans for their love and affection towards him.



Rajasekhar and Chiranjeevi's bad blood

In 2020, another incident that showed Rajasekhar in a bad light was when he disrupted Chiranjeevi on stage as he concluded a speech and spoke against Naresh at Movie Artistes Association (MAA) event. The veteran actor alleged that he had lost out on projects and incurred financial losses because of Naresh. The megastar condemned this behavior and stated that strong disciplinary action should be taken against Rajasekhar.

