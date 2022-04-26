Rajasekhar & his wife Jeevitha issued with a non-bailable warrant for cheque bounce case with a producer

Telugu actor and politician Rajasekhar and his wife Jeevitha are currently in the headlines for a cheque bounce case with a producer. Reportedly, a non-bailable warrant has been issued by the court in the Chittoor district against the couple for cheating a producer with money.

According to reports, Jyo Star Enterprises founder Koteswara Rao and his wife filed a complaint against Rajasekhar and Jeevitha for not returning the amount they promised. Reportedly, Jeevitha and her husband had borrowed money Rs 26 crore for producing the Garuda Vega movie from the producer by guaranteeing their property as collateral. However, the producer alleged the couple transferred the property to a new name and sold it.

On the other end, Jeevitha has dismissed all the reports and strongly claimed that they didn't do anything wrong and are fine to proceed with things legally.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajasekhar is coming up with the action-drama Sekhar, which is the Telugu remake of the 2018 Malayalam blockbuster hit Joseph. Directed by Jeevitha, now coming up with another action drama Sekhar is set to release in theatres on May 20. The film brings together Rajasekhar and his elder daughter Shivani for the first time. Sekhar also has Athmiya Rajan and Muskaan Khubchandani as the female leads.

Initially, the makers had planned to release the film on February 4, but it was postponed to summer to accommodate other releases.

